Port Hills Fire Update #9 Hoon Hay Valley Rd And Early Valley Rd Residents Can Return Home

Fire and Emergency New Zealand says cordons are being shifted in Hoon Hay Valley Rd and Early Valley Rd to the last house on the road. All residents of these roads can now return.

Residents of Worsley Rd who need urgent access to retrieve items from their home will need to go to the community hub at the corner of Worsley Rd and McVicar Rd before nightfall. We cannot grant access after dark.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

