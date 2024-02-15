Dr. Tim Harraway: Riding The Length Of New Zealand To Save Lives With Heartfelt Mission

Gold Coast Doctor's 3000km Mountain Bike Journey Supports Lifesaving AEDs for Kiwi Schools

In a remarkable fusion of endurance, compassion, and commitment, Tim Harraway, a Kiwi Emergency Physician from the Gold Coast, has embarked on a monumental 3000-kilometre mountain bike journey the length of New Zealand.

After leaving Cape Reinga on 5 February, 59-year-old Dr. Harraway's solo and unassisted expedition along the Tour Aotearoa course is not just a test of his physical and mental limits but also a mission to champion a cause close to his heart: raising essential funds for Embracing Hearts.

That’s a charity devoted to equipping New Zealand schools and their communities with Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), which has been instrumental in creating safer environments for children with congenital heart conditions.

With the cost of each AED ranging between $3,000 to $4,000—often out of financial reach for many schools – Dr. Harraway's aim to raise at least $50,000 is more than a generous contribution; it's a lifeline.

Most congenital heart defects present from birth or are acquired during childhood and affect 1 in 100 people, with New Zealand witnessing an average of 12 babies born with congenital heart defects (CHD) weekly. Many will require surgery within the first few hours or weeks of life and have lifelong medical intervention. Over 600 major heart surgeries are performed on babies and children in New Zealand every year.

Since 2019, Embracing Hearts has donated 66 AEDs and is in the process of distributing a further 28 in collaboration with Hato Hone St John and Wellington Free Ambulance, underscoring the ongoing need for these vital devices.

Understanding the critical importance of early intervention in cardiac emergencies, Dr. Harraway is not only raising funds but also carrying his own AED throughout the journey. His bike, already laden with survival essentials and camera equipment to document the expedition, symbolises the weight of his commitment to saving lives. The initiative underscores the life-saving potential of AEDs, especially in schools where they can make a significant difference during emergencies.

"Having witnessed firsthand the critical difference early intervention can make in heart events, I am committed to ensuring our schools are equipped with the tools they need to save lives," states Dr. Harraway. The AEDs at each school are also available for public use.

Dai Henwood, Patron of Embracing Hearts, adds, "When there is equipment to help in an emergency, it makes it easier for kids at school to just be kids. It’s about creating a safer environment where children can thrive without fear."

Dr. Harraway's passion for adventure and tackling formidable challenges head-on is evident in his previous achievements, including a solo kayak journey down the Clutha River in February 2020. This current endeavour through New Zealand's breathtaking landscapes is more than a test of physical and mental fortitude; it's an opportunity for Tim to reconnect with the heartland's scenic beauty, its people, and the memories of his youth.

He was born in Rangiora, North Canterbury, and lived in South Westland before attending high school and medical school in Auckland. He’s using his long-service leave from a Gold Coast hospital to undertake this trip, and hopes to reach Bluff around 7 March.

Dr. Harraway invites supporters to follow his progress via live tracking and updates on his website, www.ridingforhearts.nz, and Instagram account, instagram.com/ridingforhearts.

Contributions like those from Dr. Harraway and the public are crucial in placing AEDs within reach of every child in need across New Zealand. To make a donation and support this vital cause, please visit https://riding-for-hearts.raisely.com

