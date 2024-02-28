International Women's Day Breakfast At Parliament On Friday 8 March, 2024

Doors open at 6.00am seated by 6.45am

The 2024 International Women’s Day Breakfast, to be hosted by The Honorable Louise Upston, Acting Minister for Women, has this year’s theme ‘Inspire Inclusion’.

The aim of the campaign theme is that when we inspire others to understand and value women’s inclusion, we forge a better world. When women themselves are inspired to be included, there is a sense of belonging, relevance and empowerment. Collectively, let us forge a more inclusive world for women.

This year’s inspiring keynote speakers, in order of appearance, are:

· Our Host

Hon. Louise Upston - Acting Minister for Women, Minister for Child Poverty Reduction, Minister for Community and Voluntary Sector, and Minister for Social Development and Employment.

· “Inspiring diversity from the rugby field to the Boardroom”

Dame Professor Farah Palmer – Pou Akonga (Executive Director) Maori Student Success, Massey University, a former captain of the Black Ferns and Deputy Chair of New Zealand Rugby.

· “Planet, people and nutrition with the Chia Sisters”

Chloe and Florence Van Dyke – co-founders of Chia Sisters, a majority women owned and led health beverage company.

· “Acting coach to the Stars”

Dame Miranda Harcourt – Internationally acclaimed actor, acting coach, producer, director and writer.

Their stories are as impressive as they are inspiring. Come celebrate their contribution to our nation’s life, and inspiring women, who are currently shaping the future for New Zealand.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

We are very fortunate to have Asena Tolungamaka to be the Master of Ceremonies at the Breakfast. Pursuing a career in public policy leadership, she spoke of her experiences at the Women in Public Service Summit, the Institute of Public Administration New Zealand Conference and the Pacific Aotearoa Summit. Asena was awarded the Prime Minister’s Pacific Youth Award for Leadership and Inspiration in 2018.

The event is being organised by the Zonta Club of Wellington. We are pleased to have the company of over 50 students and teachers from 18 colleges in the Greater Wellington Region to engage and enthuse.

Join us in person or online via livestream to celebrate IWD. Add a line-up of inspiring speakers, a sense of community and enjoy a hot vegan breakfast to celebrate IWD 2024! Registrations are free for the livestream go to Eventspronto.co.nz/LivestreamIWD2024. The event will be on YouTube from lunch time on the day, Friday 8 March.

Be sure to join us which ever option you choose. This is certain to be a morning not to miss.

IWD 2024 #inspireinclusion - Join us for Breakfast at Parliament 8 March 2024 online or in-person.

To view online please register at

https://www.eventspronto.co.nz/LivestreamIWDbreakfast2024

© Scoop Media

