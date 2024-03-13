Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Increased Action - Or Cost Savings? Tell Us What You Think

Wednesday, 13 March 2024, 1:27 pm
Press Release: Environment Canterbury

We’ve laid out the options, now it’s over to you.

That’s the message from Canterbury Regional Council (Environment Canterbury) Chair Peter Scott, as consultation begins on Council’s 10-year work plan and budget.

“Councillors and staff have put a lot of work into these proposals that will shape our Long-Term Plan. We’re now inviting you to tell us what you think.”

People have until 14 April to provide feedback on the consultation document, which presents a range of options, and price tags, for delivering the core services that the Council is responsible for (Environmental Regulation and Protection, Community Preparedness and Response to Hazards, and Public Transport).

“The proposals reflect what we’ve previously heard about your aspirations for things like public transport, response to hazards, and biodiversity protection,” said Scott.

“The question is, how much can we afford to do - and what is the price of not doing it?”

Proposals include: 

  • Increased investment to improve flood and river resilience, and a new targeted rate for additional flood protection work in the Selwyn district
  • Making all core bus routes run to 10-minute frequencies or better by 2028
  • Continuing to replace end-of-life diesel buses with new electric buses
  • Increased investment to support our planning, consenting and compliance work (the main tools we have to influence environmental outcomes)
  • A targeted rate in Christchurch and Banks Peninsula to help improve indigenous biodiversity outcomes
  • A fixed fee approach for some consent applications.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“As I’ve previously mentioned, we’re also balancing the ‘must-do’ work with affordability, alongside the impact of inflation and Central Government requirements. This includes using targeted rates – so those who get the benefit are paying the cost,” said Scott.

“But many people may still find the proposed rates rise unpalatable. If that’s the case, they need to tell us which services are most important to them, and which they think could be cut back.”

The preferred $346.3 million work package for the first year (2024/25) would require a24.2 percent increase in total revenue collected from rates.

Scott reiterated that the impact would vary, depending on a property’s value and the services it received.

“Most ratepayers could expect a rise of somewhere between 13 and 27 percent. The sample properties in the supporting material provide dollar examples of the differing amounts. Have a look, and see how your household might be impacted, or use our interactive rates calculator.”

Scott also wants people to think about the cost of not doing enough.

“For instance, if we don’t act now to upgrade our flood and erosion protection, what price might you pay down the line?”

The consultation period will be followed by hearings on 29-30 April and 2-3 May. Councillors will deliberate 22-23 May and the final plan will be adopted at the end of June.

Scott urges people to take the time to have their say.

“We need to ensure that the decisions we make represent as many of you as possible.”

For more information and to view the consultation document, visit

ecan.govt.nz/whatsthecost

How to give feedback

FREEPOST 1201
Environment Canterbury
PO Box 345
Christchurch 8140

© Scoop Media

Find more from Environment Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s Landlord Myths, And The Needless Nightmare Of High Interest Rates


During the PM’s post-Cabinet press conference yesterday, Christopher Luxon claimed that renters will be feeling “grateful” for the way the government is putting “downward pressure“ on rents. Really. Allegedly, the coalition government is doing renters a massive favour (a) by giving landlords a huge tax break on the interest payable on the loans they took out to fund their property speculation and (b) by pulling back on the bright line test. According to Luxon, it will be renters who will benefit from landlords getting cheaper finance and being able to flick on their rental properties more quickly. Because landlords like to share.

Back in the real world...
More


 
 


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:


Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 