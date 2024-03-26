Police Appeal For Sightings Of Missing Te Awamutu Man

25 March

Waikato Police are appealing for sightings of a missing Te Awamutu man.

Paul, aged 85, has been reported missing in Te Awamutu and there are concerns

for his welfare.

He was last seen at around 4pm today. He was wearing a green, checked jersey;

shorts; Skechers sneakers; and grey socks. He was also wearing glasses.

If you think you may have seen Paul since 4pm today, or have information

which might help us locate him, please call 111 and quote event number

P058217979.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

