Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Microchipping And Desexing Rules For Domestic Cats In Lower Hutt

Wednesday, 3 April 2024, 6:23 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Hutt City Council has voted to introduce "chipping and snipping" rules for domestic cats.

As of 28 March 2024, the Control of Animals Bylaw now includes a section on the Keeping of Cats, which requires owners of cats over 12 weeks of age to ensure the cat is:

  • Microchipped;
  • Registered on the New Zealand Companion Animal Register (NZCAR); and
  • Desexed (unless kept for breeding purposes and registered with a nationally recognised cat breeders' body; or deferred if a registered veterinarian has determined it would negatively impact the cat’s health and welfare)

Councillor Andy Mitchell said the changes would help reduce feral cat populations and the huge number of unwanted cats surrendered to animal welfare groups, and make it easier to reunite lost cats with their owners.

"Having fewer feral and unwanted cats will also help protect our wildlife. There are currently more than 19,000 cats registered on the New Zealand Companion Animal Register with a Lower Hutt address, but there are many more unregistered and feral cats out there," he says.

Desexed animals are also less aggressive and less prone to urine and scent marking behaviour.

Cr Mitchell acknowledged there was a cost involved in microchipping and desexing cats, and said Council staff would work with organisations such as SPCA to organise and promote low-cost chipping and snipping events.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The community was invited to make submissions on the proposed changes in October and November last year. Results demonstrated 92% overall support for the amendments. Many respondents provided extra comments calling for more stringent measures such as limiting the numbers of cats per household and keeping cats indoors.

SPCA and cat rescue organisations will continue working to reunite lost cats with owners, but registered microchipping will make that much easier. If your non-microchipped cat is picked up you will not be fined but may have to pay a "reuniting fee" through the SPCA before it’s returned. This fee covers the costs of looking after your cat and treating illness or injury if required.

More information at hutt.city/cats

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 