Update #2 Parnell Fire

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews have extinguished a fire at a building in Parnell, Auckland.

Crews remained at the scene overnight, working to dampen down hot spots.

They have since left the site, and a Police scene guard remains in place.

A specialist Fire Investigator will arrive this morning, and work to determine the cause of the fire.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media