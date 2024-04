Truck Crash Causing Delays, Cove Road - Northland

Motorists are advised to expect delays following a crash in Whangārei this morning.

A truck has crashed on Cove Road and is currently blocking both lanes.

The crash was reported around 11.27am.

No injuries have been reported at this stage but motorists are advised to expect significant delays while the scene is cleared.

Diversions are in place.

