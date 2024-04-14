Second Time Not The Charm, Man Arrested Following Burglary, Mount Wellington

A man has been arrested after he returned to the scene of a burglary committed the previous night in Mount Wellington.

At around 7:30am this morning Police received a report of a man, believed to be the offender in a burglary the previous night, re-entering the Penrose Road address.

The man fled after being confronted by the occupant of the address.

Police responded a short time later and a 56-year-old man was located on Penrose Road and apprehended.

The man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court Friday 19 April, on charges of being unlawfully in an enclosed yard. Further charges are being considered.

Enquiries remain ongoing to determine what occurred and what was stolen.

If you see any unlawful or suspicious activity contact Police on 111 if it is happening now or 105 if it is after the fact. Alternatively, you can make a report online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

