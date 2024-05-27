Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Have You Seen Pat? Police Extend Appeal In Effort To Locate Missing Hawke’s Bay Man

Monday, 27 May 2024, 12:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Detective Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick:

Hawke’s Bay Police working to locate Central Hawke’s Bay missing man, Earle Taka – known as Pat, are urging anyone with information that may assist in locating him to contact Police.

Missing man Earle Taka – known as Pat. (Photo Supplied)

Police and his family have concerns for his wellbeing.

Pat’s last known location is A service station at the intersection of Russell Road and SH2 Waipukurau.

He often hitchhiked from his home address of State Highway 2 Ōtāne, near Te Aute College, to Waipukurau or Hastings.

Police are asking anyone who may have picked Pat up mid to late March, or seen Pat at the Russell Road/ SH2 Waipukurau service station to contact Police.

You can report any information to Police via 105 referencing file number: 240416/0517

Alternatively you can report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

