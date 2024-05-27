Have You Seen Pat? Police Extend Appeal In Effort To Locate Missing Hawke’s Bay Man
Attributable to Detective Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick:
Hawke’s Bay Police working to locate Central Hawke’s Bay missing man, Earle Taka – known as Pat, are urging anyone with information that may assist in locating him to contact Police.
Police and his family have concerns for his wellbeing.
Pat’s last known location is A service station at the intersection of Russell Road and SH2 Waipukurau.
He often hitchhiked from his home address of State Highway 2 Ōtāne, near Te Aute College, to Waipukurau or Hastings.
Police are asking anyone who may have picked Pat up mid to late March, or seen Pat at the Russell Road/ SH2 Waipukurau service station to contact Police.
You can report any information to Police via 105 referencing file number: 240416/0517
Alternatively you can report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.