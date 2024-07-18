A Career Of Outstanding Service

New Plymouth Sergeant Terry Johnson has packed a lot into his nearly 47 years of dedicated Police service and this was evident from the numerous stories and reflections shared at his retirement function late last month.

(Photo/Supplied)

Surrounded by colleagues, family, and friends, Terry’s significant achievements were recognised, not least as one of the first recipients in 2014 of the Police Meritorious Service Medal (MSM) in recognition of his professionalism, commitment and outstanding contribution to Police and communities in New Plymouth.

Colleagues spoke fondly of the Terry’s enduring impact across the Taranaki Police Area and community. They included Inspector Darin Haenga who has worked with Terry on and off for over 30 years.

“Terry has accomplished so much in his time, from being an integral part of our getting our area Co-Response Team up and running, to promoting and leading countless initiatives to prevent crime and reduce harm,” says Darin.

“I also want to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank Terry’s partner Viv and his three children who have supported him throughout his exemplary career.

“Terry’s relentless willingness and enthusiasm to help his colleagues and the community has been unwavering through his nearly five decades of faithful service – congratulations to you Terry on all your achievements.”

Terry’s Police journey started back in the late 1970s as a Traffic Officer with the Ministry of Transport (MOT) in Kawerau.

Things were going well for Terry as a Traffic Officer, up until the time his car and house were firebombed by a Mongrel Mob member.

Thankfully no one was injured. After this, Terry decided to pursue a new career path and applied to become a Police officer.

In 1985 Terry went to Police College as part of Wing 101. Terry’s Wing was also the honour guard for Wing 100, who were graduated by the Queen on the celebration of the New Zealand Police Centenary in 1986.

After graduating in June 1986, Terry was posted to Stratford.

Some of Terry’s early notable career achievements include receiving a Silver Merit Award in 1988 after he chased Arthur Taylor – later one of New Zealand’s most notorious prisoners - on foot for over 30km over a five-hour period.

From the scrapbook - some career milestones as reported in the media. (Photo/Supplied)

Terry had seen Taylor breaking into a car yard in Stratford and gave chase when he ran. Terry was out of contact with no comms until he ran past a dwelling, knocked on the wall with his baton, and yelled for occupants to call 111.

Terry and other officers who arrived on the scene surrounded Taylor and arrested him. Terry’s determined efforts made world headlines.

In July 1989, Terry received a Gold Merit Award for his bravery and dedication to duty during an incident where he was threatened by an armed and unpredictable offender. The offender had two firearms and a knife on them and rammed Terry’s patrol car after a pursuit, with Terry successfully arresting him.

In the years that followed, Terry held various roles across the Taranaki Area, where he spent all his policing career.

During his time in Stratford, Terry also worked in the local Criminal Investigation Unit, where colleagues included the future National MP Chester Borrows. He became the Stratford sergeant in 1995 before joining New Plymouth General Duties Branch as a Supervisor in 1997.

From 2002 to 2023 Terry was the Westown community sergeant and, during this time, he made a significant positive impact on community's trust and confidence.

“Terry is a doer and he is always wanting to do the best job with the best outcome for all involved and in particular victims,” says Darin.

“Terry is not someone who sits still for long so I know that while he won’t be in the uniform any more, he will still be actively involved in his community through sport and other initiatives.

“We all wish you the very best for your retirement Terry and we will miss you.”

With nearly five decades of policing, Terry has plenty of reflections. “I guess one question is how does someone do it for 47 years,” he says.

“Change has been massive over this time both within society, and within Police, so one must be able to adapt to the change process, and then work out where you fit in, and where you can contribute, by bringing your own skills, and character to your work.

“People our most important asset. I have worked with many good cops, I have always had good bosses who have allowed me to get on with the job without micromanagement.

“They are the backbone of our organisation and I have been blessed to work with many exceptional people.

"I guess this is the glue that holds it all together, so my retirement is best described as bittersweet, as I will miss the people element, the problem solving, decision-making aspects, and will have now have to go through another change process.

In March 2014 the award of first Police Meritorious Service Medals was significant for Terry and the whole organisation. (Photo/Supplied)

“So, to all the people I have worked with it has been a pleasure, take care, and we will catch up when the opportunity arises, in the meantime Happy Days!”

