From Recovery To Resilience: Hawke's Bay's Transport Transformation

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has sent central Government its plan to rebuild the region’s transport system after the devastating damage from Cyclone Gabrielle, as well as planning for future growth. The Council adopted the 2024 – 2034 Regional Land Transport Plan (RLTP) on 24 July.

Cyclone Gabrielle caused extensive damage to the transport system and communities. The resulting destruction to the transport system and community severance underscored the need for a resilient, reliable transport system that can support the region’s economic growth and ensure the safety and connectivity of its residents.

Chair of the Regional Land Transport Committee, Hawke’s Bay Regional Councilor Martin Williams says, “The aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle revealed the fragility of our transport system. This plan is our commitment to rebuild stronger and smarter, ensuring that our communities are never left isolated again. This RLTP is not just about recovery; it's about building a future-proof transport system that can withstand the challenges of tomorrow, while setting our region up to maximise future opportunities.”

The 2024 – 2034 RLTP focuses on maintenance and resilience and proposes significant transport investment. Overall, $4.7 billion is sought for the region’s transport system across the next decade. $595 million is needed over the next three years for maintenance, operations, and renewals, including emergency works and pothole prevention.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading To strengthen the connection between the two main urban areas, $800 – $900 million is proposed to increase the capacity and reliability of the Hawke’s Bay Expressway. Over $2 billion is also proposed across the next decade to repair, rebuild, and enhance the resilience of vital state highway links, crucial for community connectivity and economic growth.

Safety is also a key focus, with $46 million proposed for road safety measures across local roads and state highways. The plan also proposes a boost over three years to transform urban public transport services, including the introduction of a new bus network and continued support for Total Mobility services. To promote active transport alternatives, a $27 million investment is proposed over the next three years to encourage walking and cycling as viable transport options across the region.

Mr Williams says, “The RLTP prioritises long-term collaboration between central and local governments to ensure effective and efficient delivery of transport projects that will drive economic productivity, efficiency, and community connection.”

“Hawke’s Bay is immensely appreciative of the government’s support in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle, which has been instrumental in initiating emergency and recovery works. However, sustained funding and collaborative efforts are critical to complete the region’s recovery and rebuild.”

Mr Williams says, “The scale of the challenge ahead is immense, but so is our commitment. Together with the government and our communities, we are ready to transform our transport system into a resilient backbone for Hawke’s Bay’s future.”

“The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council urges priority consideration of this comprehensive RLTP under the National Land Transport Programme to ensure the timely and effective rebuilding of the region’s transport infrastructure.”

The RLTP has been submitted to the New Zealand Transport Agency for inclusion in the National Land Transport Fund. All projects across the country are vying for funding from the National Land Transport Fund. A decision on which projects are funded is expected by early September once the National Land Transport Plan has been adopted.

