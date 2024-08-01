Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Mary Potter Hospice Wins Supreme At 20th Anniversary Of Community Awards

Thursday, 1 August 2024, 4:33 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington Community Awards all winners (Photo/Supplied)

Mary Potter Hospice has been recognised for its decades of dedicated mahi and specialist care with the Supreme Award at the 2024 Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards for Wellington City last night.

Every year since 2004, Wellington Airport and the five local Councils come together for the awards to recognise outstanding mahi and celebrate hundreds of volunteers for their valuable contribution to the community.

This year’s five categories covered contributions to Arts and Culture, Education and Child/Youth Development, Health and Wellbeing, Heritage and Environment, Sport and Leisure, and the Rising Star Award, with Mary Potter Hospice winning both the Health and Wellbeing category and overall Supreme Award.

It was established in 1979 in Newtown by the Little Company of Mary Catholic Sisters, with a commitment to make hospice services available to all patients.

In 1988, Mary Potter Hospice was gifted to the people of Wellington as an independent non-sectarian charitable trust, the Mary Potter Hospice Foundation.

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau says the Capital has so many community groups that do truly impressive mahi.

“The wide range of groups nominated for these awards really show the diversity and character of Wellington.

“From restoring nature, running arts and cultural programmes, looking after our tāmariki, caring for our citizens and so much more, it is this kind of dedication and selfless care that builds strong communities, and ultimately a thriving and connected city.

“While we congratulate and celebrate all the evening’s award winners, when it comes to volunteers, there are no losers – everyone’s a winner in my book.”

Wellington Airport Chief Executive Matt Clarke says the airport was proud to celebrate the outstanding work ofcommunitygroups in Wellington City over the previous 12 months.

“These groups do amazing and selfless work to help others in thecommunityand thoroughly deserve recognitionforthis,” he says.

“This year is extra special given we’re celebrating the 20thanniversary of these awards.

“Congratulations to all the winners, and best of luck for the Regional Community Awards finals later this year.”

The Supreme winner and the five category award winners all go on to represent Wellington in the nationwide Regional Awards on Thursday 21 November.

Community Awards Winners – Wellington City 2024 
Category Award Group 
Art & Culture Winner Asian Events Trust for the Wellington Lunar New Year Festival 
Runner Up Wellington Community Choir 
Education & Child/Youth Development Winner House of Science Charitable Trust 
Runner Up To the Front Pōneke 
Health & Wellbeing Winner Mary Potter Hospice 
Runner Up Enliven’s Cashmere Heights Re-Opening Team 
Heritage & Environment Winner Mākara Peak Supporters 
Runner Up Newtown Tool Library 
Sport & Leisure Winner World Marudào Karate Organisation 
Runner Up Capital Zone Basketball Trust 
Rising Star Winner Tū Mātau Ora 
Runner Up Travelling Kitchen 
Supreme Winner Mary Potter Hospice

