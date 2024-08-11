Taranaki Foundation And The Tindall Foundation Celebrate Expanded Partnership To Strengthen Community Well-being

The Taranaki Foundation and The Tindall Foundation are delighted to announce their continued collaboration to enhance community well-being across Taranaki.

This strengthened partnership marks a significant milestone, with the Taranaki Foundation transitioning to the role of Local Donation Manager (LDM). In this new capacity, the Foundation will manage the annual distribution of funds to support local initiatives focused on whānau and family.

The Taranaki Foundation was launched on June 2, 2016, at an inspiring event led by Sir Stephen Tindall. Initially named the Te Karaka Foundation, it received vital seed funding and support from The Tindall Foundation and the TSB Community Trust (now Toi Foundation). Since then, the Foundation has experienced substantial growth.

Ainsley Luscombe, Chair of the Taranaki Distribution Committee, shared her enthusiasm: “We’re incredibly proud to step into the role of Local Donation Manager for The Tindall Foundation. This role perfectly aligns with our mission to drive positive change in Taranaki. Our strong partnership with The Tindall Foundation allows us to continue supporting local projects and initiatives focused on family and whānau.”

Since 2018, as the Local Allocation Committee, the Taranaki Foundation has facilitated approximately $40,000 annually on behalf of The Tindall Foundation. This funding has supported a range of local initiatives, including organisations such as New Plymouth MenzShed, WISE, Taranaki Women’s Refuge, Roderique Hope Emergency Trust, The Taranaki Retreat, Waimanako Support Hub, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and On The House. The impact of this funding has been deeply felt across our community.

In the 2023 funding round, $7,500 was donated to Manga Hapahapai / The Confidence Centre to support their mission of equipping teens and rangatahi with tools and strategies for managing anxiety and seeking help. Officially opened in May 2024, the Centre provides a welcoming and supportive space for youth and their well being. Jamie Allen expressed gratitude, saying, “A huge thank you to everyone who helped us reach this milestone. This is a first for Taranaki—an anxiety support programme for teens that is peer-led, clinically supported, and community-driven. This grant will have an immeasurable impact on our community. Thank you, with heart and soul.”

The benefits of this support extend far beyond individual charities. For example, New Plymouth MenzShed fosters a positive environment where people connect and learn new skills. Their community contributions include donating wooden blocks to Gabby’s Starlit HOPE, refurbishing outdoor furniture for Merrilands Kindergarten and providing folding seats for new entrants at Welbourn School.

Phil Taylor, Coordinator at the New Plymouth MenzShed, commented, “this funding not only assists in the operation of the shed but gives our members the opportunity to make a difference in our wider community.”

Since 2012, The Tindall Foundation has provided close to $600,000 to support local grassroots groups and organisations in the Taranaki community.

“We are delighted that Taranaki Foundation has progressed to become a Local Donation Manger for The Tindall Foundation. We have a wonderful relationship with their team, they are our eyes and ears on the ground for what’s going on in their community. We value their local knowledge and mahi which has a positive impact on the Taranaki Community” – Martina O’Driscoll, The Tindall Foundation.

Additional Information

Taranaki Foundation is one of 18 community foundations throughout Aotearoa New Zealand. Its aim is to provide a simple, effective, long-lasting way for individuals, families and organisations to leave legacies or create funds to support local causes, and to ensure these gifts will achieve enduring benefits for our community.

Since its establishment in 2016, the Foundation has built a strong reputation for raising and distributing local funds, having distributed over $1 million to date thanks to the generosity of donors like The Tindall Foundation.

The 2024 annual funding round will run from 1st to 30th September which includes applications for both Taranaki Foundation annual funding and The Tindall Foundation funding for Taranaki.

https://taranakifoundation.org.nz/apply-for-funding/

The Tindall Foundation is a private philanthropic family foundation working throughout Aotearoa New Zealand. They are helping to build a stronger, sustainable nation so that family, communities and our environment thrive now and in the future. The work of The Tindall Foundation is driven by a belief that all Kiwis should have the chance to achieve their full potential and contribute to a healthy, strong society.

https://tindall.org.nz/family/

