Welcoming Week To Highlight Culture And Community In Queenstown Lakes District

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is excited to present this year’s Welcoming Week, "We’re Glad You’re Here", featuring a series of engaging and inclusive events in September as part of the Council’s ongoing commitment to fostering a welcoming community and celebrating diversity. This is the first time that QLDC has celebrated Welcoming Week, which was first observed in Aotearoa New Zealand in 2022.

QLDC Welcoming Communities Coordinators Hemi Cordell and Silvia Dancose expressed their enthusiasm for the upcoming events and the chance to connect with newcomers, including members of the diverse cultures who are building lives in the Queenstown Lakes.

“We’re collaborating with local organisations to launch a calendar of initiatives that aim to foster mutual understanding, stronger connections, and affirm the importance of building welcoming and inclusive communities for everyone in the district,” said Ms Dancose.

“We know our beautiful landscape attracts people from around the world to live in the Queenstown Lakes, so we want to make sure everyone in our community is included and valued for who they are and the unique talents they bring,” added Mr Cordell.

Various organisations are getting involved, hosting events throughout Welcoming Week to help weave a sense of belonging into the very fabric of communities throughout the district.

Chief Operating Officer of the Three Lakes Cultural Trust, Samantha Kirk, emphasised the importance of the initiative and creating inclusive spaces where everyone feels they belong.

“In a district as diverse and dynamic as ours, connecting to culture is integral to our wellbeing and to the thriving communities we’re building,” said Ms Kirk.

“As part of Welcoming Week, our online directory for local arts, culture, and creativity, Te Wāhi Toi / The Arts Place, will promote many of the Welcoming Week events encouraging participants to enjoy our district’s rich cultural landscape and creative scene”

This year’s Welcoming Week, running from Friday 6 September through to Sunday 15 September, includes highlights such as international film screenings, community planting days, adult learn-to-swim classes, a photography exhibition, and workshops designed to help residents connect and grow together.

Welcoming Week New Zealand | Te Wiki o Manaaki Aotearoa is an annual campaign that celebrates how communities across Aotearoa New Zealand are working to become more welcoming places for everyone, including migrants.

For more information on Welcoming Week and how to get involved, head to QLDC’s website.

