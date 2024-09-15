Young At Heart Festival Kicks Ageism To The Kerb

A community-led week of free events is coming to Tauranga Moana, in celebration of International Day of Older Persons.

The Young at Heart Festival, 30 September – 6 October, will be a week of celebrating our older community – parents, grandparents, friends, and neighbours – who do so much for the city.

The festival offers a range of events including pickleball, aerobics, and Zumba classes, sand art demonstrations, exhibitions, social get togethers, and digital drop-in sessions at Te Ao Mārama Pāpāmoa Library.

While community-led events start from Monday, 30 September, the Young at Heart Festival officially kicks off on the International day of Older Persons Tuesday, 1 October, with the launch event at Holy Trinity Tauranga.

The launch will include activities and information stalls and attendees will be able to enjoy performances including the Rise Dance Company, The Village Choir, be entertained by the Singalongs with The Hantlers, and boogie along to a ukelele performance. There’s also pottery workshops and free tea and coffee provided.

A free Park and Ride option is available, with shuttles running every 15 minutes from 9.45am at Tauranga Boys College.

While in town for the launch event, head down to The Strand to check out the photographic exhibition Old is the New Black – a series of photos, showcasing the city’s older people - taken as part of a competition run in partnership by The Incubator Creative Hub and Tauranga City Council.

Marama Mateparae, The Incubator Collective Hub’s Director of Support and Project Management, says the photographic competition and exhibition is a wonderful addition to the Young at Heart Festival and aims to really showcase how the older community are kicking ageism to the kerb.

“Most older people that we know…they’re not sitting around with walking sticks or doing knitting. Most of them are really living their best life.”

In Tauranga, 31,000 residents are aged 65 and over, and this is projected to increase to 54,000 by 2048.

Paula Naude, Council Manager - Community Development and Emergency Management, says Council supports the development of the city as a place where people can age positively, and where the older population are highly valued and recognised as an integral part of the community.

“Council aims for our city’s older persons to feel respected for their contributions, valued for their wisdom; and for those new to the city, opportunities to get involved in their community and make friends.”

Grab a booklet, featuring some of the great events running during the Young at Heart Festival, from any of our Te Ao Mārama Tauranga City Libraries, or download a copy (https://www.whatsontauranga.co.nz/young-at-heart)

If you would like to submit an event for the Young at Heart Festival, you can upload a submission here (https://www.whatsontauranga.co.nz/create-a-listing), adding Young at Heart to your title name.

Young at Heart Festival launch event:

Tuesday, 1 October 2024, 10am – 2pm

Holy Trinity Tauranga, Cnr Devonport Road and Third Ave.

