Age On The Go Expo Set To Impress Again

One of the biggest events in Horowhenua is back. The popular Age on the Go Expo returns on Friday 11 October 2024, promising a fun-filled day packed with information, entertainment and activities for older people in our community.

Organised by the Horowhenua District Council (HDC), this year’s Expo is from 10am to 2pm at the Horowhenua Events Centre, Victoria Street, Levin. With dozens of stalls and plenty of opportunities to learn, the Expo is a great way to explore services and activities that help older people live well and age well.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says, “We want older people in Horowhenua to feel empowered and supported to make choices that enhance their quality of life. Age on the Go Expo is a fantastic opportunity for them to connect with services, have some fun, and enjoy a great day out. It’s an event many look forward to every year.”

Stallholders will be offering a wide range of information, covering everything from health and fitness, to mobility, social clubs and council services. Attendees can also enjoy games and relax at the café, making sure there’s something for everyone. Exhibitors include Red Cross, Age Concern Horowhenua, St John Medical Alarms, AA Levin, Quilts and many more.

We also have an exciting line-up of presenters, including Alzheimer’s Manawatu, Grandparents raising Grandchildren, Community Law, Easie Living and Skills4Living.

Getting to the Expo is easy with the special A Day Out in Town bus service, supported by Horizons Regional Council and Uzabus. The bus will make several stops at the Horowhenua Events Centre, with free rides for SuperGold card holders and a small $2 fare for others.

Event Details:

Age on the Go Expo

Friday 11 October 2024

10am to 2pm

Horowhenua Events Centre, Levin

The event is supported by our Older Persons’ Community Network. Age on the Go is listed in He Hapori Pakari, Strong Communities, HDC’s Community Wellbeing Strategy as an ongoing action that Council commits to, alongside the community, contributing to the health and wellbeing of Horowhenua residents.

For more information, visit horowhenua.govt.nz/AgeOnTheGo or contact us on (06) 366 0999.

