Events Happening Around The Country To Celebrate International Rural Women’s Day

Rural Women New Zealand (RWNZ) is celebrating International Rural Women’s Day, on Tuesday 15 November, with events around the country.

“The thing about women, and rural women in particular, is often we prioritise looking after our family, friends, farm, animals, work and community before taking time to look after ourselves,” RWNZ National President Gill Naylor says.

“That’s why I really like International Rural Women’s Day, as it’s a chance to take time out from our busy lives and reflect on the amazing contribution rural women make to our communities.”

Events taking place to mark the day include a Napier dinner event organised by Lower North Island Rural Women, Southland Interprovincial Rural Women’s ‘Bouncing Back from Adversity’ event which focuses on health and wellbeing, and the Inspiring Wāhine Conference which RWNZ is sponsoring in Alexandra.

“The issues facing rural women today are similar to those facing our founders 99 years ago, including overcoming isolation and grappling with limited access to the services and opportunities commonly available in urban areas,” Gill says.

“As an organisation, we provide support and connection to our members through our 121 active branches and groups, as well as supporting our rural communities through our charitable work, funds and grant programmes and advocacy with Government.

“We’re also proud to support the increasing number of rural women in business, through our NZI Rural Women New Zealand Business Awards in November, Activator Programme to help those who are just starting out in business or ready to scale up, and our online business directory – The Country Women’s Collective.

“This International Rural Women’s Day I hope you, like me, all get a chance to reflect on the amazing contribution of rural women in your communities, as well as thinking about how we can better support the rural women of today – and tomorrow – to thrive.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

