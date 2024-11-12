Swimmer Dies, Piha Beach
Tuesday, 12 November 2024, 5:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A swimmer has died at Piha Beach this
afternoon.
Police were notified just after 3.30pm,
after a person had been caught in a rip and pulled from the
water.
Medical attention was administered, however
sadly the person died near the scene.
Our thoughts are
with their family and loved ones.
The death will be
referred to the
Coroner.
