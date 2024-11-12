Swimmer Dies, Piha Beach

A swimmer has died at Piha Beach this afternoon.

Police were notified just after 3.30pm, after a person had been caught in a rip and pulled from the water.

Medical attention was administered, however sadly the person died near the scene.

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

