Two Arrests Following Coromandel Incident

Two people have been arrested in connection with an incident in Coromandel yesterday, which ended in a fleeing driver event.

Police received a report around 2.25pm that a caravan had been stolen from a Matarangi property.

Senior Sergeant Leo Belay says the caravan was seen by Police being towed by a vehicle shortly after in Te Rerenga and the driver was signalled to stop but failed to do so.

“The driver has then begun driving in a reckless manner and overtaking vehicles.

“We have continued to receive various reports and sightings of this vehicle in the Coromandel area, where it has continued to be driven with disregard to the road rules.

“At one stage on Castle Rock Road, one of the occupants has thrown a hammer from the fleeing vehicle at Police, which has damaged the patrol car.”

Senior Sergeant Belay says while travelling on The 309 Road, an occupant of the vehicle has thrown a wrench out, hitting two members of the public in the head.

Both were treated for minor injuries.

“Shortly after, while in the Waiau area, the caravan came off the vehicle that was towing it.

“The driver has continued to overtake dangerously while heading towards Coromandel township, where Police lost sight of it.

“Further information from members of the public helped Police relocate the vehicle again as it headed towards Colville.”

Senior Sergeant Belay says the Police Eagle helicopter was then able to assist ground units to track the vehicle.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

He says road spikes were deployed by officers, and successfully brought the vehicle to a stop.

“Three occupants fled on foot near Flays Road, Coromandel running into a nearby address and have allegedly stolen another vehicle from a member of the public and continued to flee down the Thames Coast at high speed.

“The vehicle was followed by Eagle up Tapu Coroglen Road where it was eventually abandoned near the Te Puru Track carpark and set on fire, the three offenders then decamped into the bush where two people were taken into custody with the assistance of Delta, the Police dog team.

“The two vehicles and caravan have been recovered by Police and will undergo a forensic examination, and we are following strong lines of enquiry to identify and locate the remaining offenders to hold them accountable for their actions.”

© Scoop Media

