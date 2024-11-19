Mayor Brown Puts Democracy Above Bureaucracy

Responding to the draft mayoral proposal released today, Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesman, Alex Emes, said:

“Auckland CCOs have been able to hide in the shadows for too long. This lack of accountability has seen waste spiral and service levels fall.

“Mayor Brown putting democracy first is a huge step in the right direction. Why should our elected representatives not have full oversight over these huge bureaucracies?

“This is a clear message to central government that the city wants Auckland Transport rolled under the Council’s leadership. There can’t be any delay in changing the law to make this possible.”

