Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

The Latest Update On The HMNZS Manawanui Response | 22 November 2024

Friday, 22 November 2024, 6:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

. Next week the New Zealand-based salvors engaged to remove fuel and other potential pollutants from HMNZS Manawanui, will commence passage to Samoa.

· A barge, loaded with vessels and tonnes of salvage and diving equipment, will be towed behind an ocean-going tug.

· The passage is expected to take 10-11 days. As always, any operation at sea, can be subject to delays caused by weather and sea conditions.

· Commodore Andrew Brown, the NZDF Senior National Representative for Operation Resolution said, “The salvage companies have been receiving multi-agency support for biosecurity, customs, regulatory requirements by Maritime New Zealand, and other checks and approvals prior to departing New Zealand.”

· Once in Samoa, the salvors will have several days in Apia to work through the necessary approvals and permissions from Samoan Government officials to allow the commencement of fuel removal.

· Prior to the salvors’ arrival into Samoa, the NZDF will be deploying specialist engineering and dive personnel to provide a level of oversight and professional advice to the salvors.

· Commodore Brown said, “It’s important that as we enter this next phase of the operation we have the right people in the right place to assist the salvors in this highly technical and complex phase of fuel removal.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Defence Force on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 