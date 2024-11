Serious Crash, Hawke’s Bay Expressway, Twyford - Eastern

Police are responding to a two vehicle crash on Hawke’s Bay Expressway at the Ngaruroro River Bridge.

The crash was reported around 2:20pm.

One person is in a serious condition and is receiving medical treatment.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The Expressway is closed and diversions are in place at its intersections with Links Road (SH50), and Evenden Road.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media