Get Hands-on With Climate Disruption Data

Our Changing City interactive display at Akau Tangi (Photo/Supplied)

An interactive digital installation Our Changing City helps raise awareness of the impacts of climate change and how we can work together to find solutions for the future.

The installation, on display at Ākau Tangi Sports Centre until Monday 16 December, is a hands-on way for Wellingtonians to learn more about climate disruptions like floods, landslides and sea level rise in Pōneke.

It includes multiple panels with information and images alongside an interactive touchscreen that uses gaming technology and digital mapping data. Visitors can navigate their way through a life-like model of the city, exploring innovative visual and audio elements that illustrate how our capital has developed over time.

Wellington City Council’s Chief Planning Officer Liam Hodgetts says the interactive experience outlines the challenges we face from the impacts of climate change and provides examples of ways we can plan for the disruptions we’re likely to experience in the future at home, at work and across the capital.

“Our Changing City focuses on the Motukairangi | Eastern Ward and is a pilot that aims to raise awareness of the local impacts of climate change as a first step in planning how we will adapt together in the future.

“None of the risk information in Our Changing City is new – it’s just being presented in a new way. Citywide data is already available in the District Plan and other online maps.

“It’s designed to take people on a journey through the past, present and future, strengthening connection to our unique place at Te Upoko o te Ika and incorporating the latest climate science data provided by NIWA, GNS and other specialist agencies alongside Māori knowledge and perspectives.”

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau says this project is possible due to a US$1M grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies awarded to the Council in 2022 as part of a worldwide Mayors Challenge.

“The Council’s innovative approach was recognised globally, and we have used that funding to further develop a new way to engage communities about climate disruption using existing digital technology and data.

“As a community we need to come together to decide how to become more resilient to the impacts of climate change in the future. Climate adaptation is our shared opportunity to plan for safer, more connected, and resilient communities. We are increasing our efforts to support more Wellingtonians to understand the impacts, and to start exploring some solutions together in our communities.”

This mahi is part of the Council’s community conversations about climate adaptation planning – Phase 2 of the six-phase Climate Adaptation Community Engagement Roadmap.

Our Changing City is free and everyone can get hands-on with the data during Ākau Tangi Sports Centre’s normal opening hours.

