Arrests And Charges Laid In Operation Targeting Methamphetamine Supply, Wairarapa

Saturday, 7 December 2024, 2:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Philip Skoglund:

Wairarapa Police have arrested and charged six people as a result of an operation targeting an organised criminal group in the Wairarapa Area.

Police arrested the six at three addresses in Masterton, Martinborough and Carterton following an operation that spanned the Wellington and Tasman Districts.

Half a kilogram of methamphetamine and packaging consistent with dealing methamphetamine was located and seized, along with thousands of dollars in cash. Police Asset Recovery Unit seized four vehicles, a motorcycle, and a jet ski in relation to this matter, believed to be a total value of over $250,000.

The six alleged offenders are due to appear in Masterton District Court today, facing charges including participating in an organised criminal group and possession of methamphetamine for supply.

Police are committed to targeting organised criminal groups responsible for the significant social harm arising from dealing drugs to vulnerable members of our communities.

Police have not ruled-out further arrests in relation to this matter.

