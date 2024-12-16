Statement From Ray Chung On Treaty Principles Bill

Statement by Ray Chung, Mayoral Candidate

The Wellington City Council will tomorrow (Tuesday 17 December) debate and vote on providing a submission on the coalition government’s Treaty Principles Bill.

I strongly reject that it is the business of the city council – or any other council or unitary authority in New Zealand for that matter – to expend ratepayer resources on formulating a response to proposed legislation that has no impact on the future of Wellington and which the government has assured the country will not become law.

Current Mayor Tory Whanau issued an email last week saying that a council submission which “strongly opposes” the Bill “has been endorsed by Pouiwi”, the two unelected iwi representatives.

My rejection of this submission is fully consistent with the Takai Here agreement between the council and two iwi and does not undermine the iwis’ right to submit on the Bill.

Furthermore, I respect the rights of each individual councillor to submit on the proposed legislation under their own name.

Too many city and district councils and unitary authorities engage in issues that are, in my opinion, beyond the role of council, which is to ensure a functioning city while ensuring financial probity and which allows commerce to operate and grow the local economy. The recent decision by the Nelson City Council to sanction Israeli companies is a case in point.

As such, I will vote against presenting any submission on the Treaty Principles Bill in the name of the Wellington City Council. I look forward to making my intervention at tomorrow’s meeting.

