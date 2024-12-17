NPDC Trialling Programme To Boost City-centre Safety

With the large number of visitors expected over summer, NPDC will be trialling a new city safe warden programme which will see a more visible safety presence in New Plymouth’s city centre.

From today, wardens will be out and about as an extra pair of eyes and ears, providing a friendly face and ready to support in the wake growing concerns about safety in the CBD.

New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom says the programme is focussed on identifying issues before they happen and alerting police or NPDC if further action needs to be taken.

“A big part of the role will be about building relationships with all users of the city centre including businesses and visitors, helping to deescalate any problems that may arise before they get out hand and let us know if anything needs to be dealt with.

“We have limited resources to address some of the issues our residents and business community are raising with us, so this is one thing we can do to try and help people feel a bit safer.

“Addressing issues like rough sleeping long-term is incredibly complex and requires Government agencies, community groups and councils to work together to support vulnerable residents, address the lack of specialised emergency housing and increase funding for mental health services.”

The pilot will run until mid-February and see two wardens in the city centre between 8am and 8pm Monday to Saturday. Being a trial, means we can make changes throughout that time if required.

Mayor Holdom says the trial programme will be evaluated before deciding whether it will continue or not.

The pilot is being funded through existing budgets that are set up to support vibrancy in the city centre.

Earlier this year, NPDC contributed $50,000 to Ngāmotu Street Initiative developed by the Taranaki Retreat to help people sleeping rough find support and accommodation.

Fast Facts

Councils have limited regulatory powers to manage the issues that sometimes come with unsocial behaviour in our community

While we can trespass people in some circumstances, that is distressing for the person involved and doesn’t address the root cause of why people find themselves sleeping rough.

We continue to advocate to central Government to appropriately fund housing and mental health services to ensure the need in the community is met.



