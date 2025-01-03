Week On Our Streets - Friday 3 December

Road users are encouraged to use alternate routes where possible and we’ll do our best to keep any delays to a minimum. Traffic management may be in place to make sure road users, including people on bikes and pedestrians, can navigate these areas safely while work is underway. Works and dates are subject to change based on factors such as wet weather and staff availability.

Residents, pedestrians and people on bikes will continue to have access unless specified below.

Events

Seddon Road, Bryce Street, Tristram Street, Somerset Street, Norton Road – road closures

A series of streets in the central city will be closed Wednesday 8 January for an international cricket match.

Roads closed 9am – 10pm:

Seddon Road (from Norton Road to Bryce Street).

Roads closed 5pm – 10pm:

Seddon Road (from Norton Road to Marama Street).

Bryce Street (from Seddon Road to Tristram Street).

Tristram Street (from Bryce Street to London Street).

Somerset Street (from Devon Road to Seddon Road).

Norton Road (Seddon Road to Tristram Street).

Upcoming works/delays

Boundary Road and Heaphy Terrace roundabout – major delays and closures

Major delays are expected around the Boundary Road and Heaphy Terrace roundabout from Monday 6 January until late-February for wastewater upgrades and watermain renewal work.

Traffic management will be in place with stop/go signs from Monday 6 January to Friday 10 January.

The below sections of Heaphy Terrace will be closed from Monday 13 January to Friday 7 February:

From Stanley Street north to the Boundary Road and Heaphy Terrace roundabout.

From the Boundary Road and Heaphy Terrace roundabout north to Claude Street.

Travel on Boundary Road will remain open in both directions.

Balmerino Crescent – road closure and minor delays

Balmerino Crescent (from Church Road to Tupelo Street) will be closed Monday 6 January to Friday 24 January, from 7am – 6pm for a water services instillation. Minor delays are expected from Friday 10 January to Friday 24 January.

Enderley Avenue, Nevada Road, Pine Avenue, Seddon Road, Nixon Street – road closures

A series of streets around the city will be closed for one day between Monday 6 January and Friday 10 January.

Roads closed:

Enderley Avenue (from Peachgrove Road to John Street).

Nevada Road (from Silverdale Road to Chelmsford Street).

Pine Avenue (from Odette Street to Urlich Avenue).

Seddon Road (from Goldsmith Street to Mill Street).

Seddon Road (from Mill Street to Norton Road).

Nixon Street (from Clyde Street to Cook Street).

Martin Street, Woodland Drive, Argyle Street – road closures

The entire length of the below roads will be closed for one day between Monday 6 January and Friday 10 January:

Martin Street

Woodland Drive

Argyle Street.

Borman Road – road closure and minor delays

Borman Road (from Resolution Drive to Hare Puke Drive) will be closed Sunday 12 January to Tuesday 14 January, from 7pm – 6am for road resurfacing. Minor delays are expected from Tuesday 7 January to Tuesday 14 January, from 9am – 6pm.

Te Rapa Road – southbound lane closed

The southbound lane of Te Rapa Road (from Eagle Way to Wairere Drive) will be closed Wednesday 15 January to Thursday 16 January for road resurfacing.

Reminder

Please follow instructions from the work crews. Thank you for your patience and understanding – it is appreciated.

Occasionally, major events may require a lane or road closure to support the smooth running of an event. For minor works, please refer to the minor roadworks page.

Council has a focus to provide a transport network that helps connect people and places in safe, accessible, and smart ways. We have a Vision Zero philosophy for road safety, meaning we aim to have zero deaths and serious injuries on our city’s roads. This is one of the key outcomes in our transport strategy Access Hamilton – Ara Kootuitui Kirikiriroa.

