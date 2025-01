Road Reopens, SH29, Lower Kaimai - Bay Of Plenty

State Highway 29, Lower Kaimai, has reopened following a crash this morning.

One person received critical injuries and was airlifted hospital. The injured person was travelling in a vehicle with two other occupants, both of whom were taken to hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries.

The sole occupants of two other vehicles involved were uninjured.

Police would like to thank motorists for their patience.

