Safety Improvements Coming For SH1 Mt Wellington SB On-Ramp

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) will be carrying out safety improvements on the State Highway 1 (SH1) Mt Wellington southbound on-ramp from late April until July 2025.

Improvements will include an additional lane to merge with the existing two lanes on the southbound on-ramp and reinstating the signalised pedestrian crossing at the bottom of the left turn slip lane. The project aims to decrease the congestion on Mt Wellington Highway when the signalised pedestrian crossing is in operation.

Work is expected to start Sunday 27 April 2025 and will be carried out overnight, Sunday to Thursday, between 9pm and 5am, excluding public holidays.

While work is being carried out the southbound on-ramp will be closed. There will be a signposted detour to SH1 Princes St, Otahuhu, which is expected to add 10 to 15 minutes to people’s journeys. Alternatively, motorists can also consider detouring to SH1 Ellerslie Interchange.

Our contractors will closely monitor traffic flows to minimise congestion in the area and closure times may be adjusted if required.

People should be prepared for congestion when the team sets up the detour and puts the closure in place. Congestion should ease as traffic starts following the detour.

Contractors may be on-site the week prior to work starting to set up during one overnight shift. The ramp will be closed and a detour in place during this time.

This work is weather dependent and advertised dates may change. For an up-to-date schedule please go to www.nzta.govt.nz/asm/upcoming-works. For real time updates, visit www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz.

NZTA thanks everyone for their patience and understanding while we undertake this important work to improve safety on this key corridor.

