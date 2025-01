SH30 Closed Following Crash, Whakatane - Bay Of Plenty

State Highway 30, Whakatane is currently closed near Thornton Road following an earlier crash.

The crash involved a pedestrian and a vehicle and was reported just before 4:10pm.

The pedestrian has sustained serious injuries.

Staff from the Serious Crash Unit are conducting a scene examination.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays. Detours are in place.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media