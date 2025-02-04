Partnerships With iwi Key To Unlocking Economic Growth

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) says that stronger partnerships with Māori will play a key role in our country’s economic success.

Speaking from Waitangi Treaty Grounds, LGNZ President Sam Broughton says the opportunity to unlock local economic growth by partnering with iwi is massive.

“We’ve heard the message from leaders in Māoridom: that local government needs to take every opportunity to better understand how partnering with iwi can benefit communities.

“Iwi have signalled their focus on building an economic base for the wellbeing of their people – and that there’s an opportunity for local government to engage with this. LGNZ will be meeting with iwi leaders throughout Waitangi to support local government building stronger, genuine partnerships with Māori.

“The Māori asset base has been growing at a significantly faster rate than the overall economy; the Māori economy is currently valued at over $70 billion and is expected to have over $100 billion in assets by 2030.

“Iwi and hapū are influential and make things happen at a local and regional level. They have also been successful on the international stage and are leaders in multiple sectors. There’s so much that we as local government can learn from Māori.

“It’s also fitting to have these conversations at Waitangi, the birthplace of Te Tiriti o Waitangi. Te Tiriti is the foundation for the vision of partnership that is central to local government mahi with iwi.”

Sam Broughton says that relationship-building starts with open and honest kōrero.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We know that local decision-making is as important to iwi as it is to local government. Local government plays a leading role in shifting decision-making away from the centre and into the hands of the community.

“It’s not just about tapping into economic potential. It’s also about how we can best serve communities and take a long-term view towards building future-proofed infrastructure, the active protection and regeneration of the environment, supporting community connection and cohesion, and assisting with economic recovery and prosperity.

“Multiple iwi and hapū have successfully worked with councils for years to deliver infrastructure and wellbeing outcomes in their community, particularly around emergency response, climate change and environmental needs.

“At the same time, we know there’s still a lot of work needed to strengthen these relationships. If we can make the effort to have these necessary conversations, then we potentially unlock economic and community growth that benefits all communities.”

© Scoop Media

