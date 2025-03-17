Update: Fatal Crash Following Fleeing Driver Incident, Penrose

Police are continuing with a critical incident investigation surrounding the events leading up a fatal crash in Penrose yesterday afternoon.

One person has died, and another person remains in a critical condition after a driver allegedly fled from Police and crashed on Great South Road just before 2pm.

Today, Police are in a position to release some further information as our enquiries continue.

A 22-year-old man will appear in Manukau District Court on Friday charged with reckless driving causing death and reckless driving causing injury following yesterday’s incident.

Shortly before 2pm, a Police officer sighted a vehicle travelling at excess speed along Vestey Drive.

Moments later the vehicle crossed the centre line and crashed into two other vehicles near the intersection of Great South Road, Penrose and Sundown Lane.

A passenger from one of the vehicles struck was pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver of the same vehicle was transported to hospital where they remain in a critical condition.

The driver of the other vehicle hit sustained minor injuries and did not require medical treatment.

The driver of the speeding vehicle was transported to hospital in a critical condition, and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

We would like to acknowledge the impact that yesterday’s events will have had on the community and our thoughts are with everyone involved.

We are providing support to those affected and their families, as well as our staff who were impacted.

Until the next of kin notifications have been carried out, further details regarding the deceased are unable to be released.

There are now several investigations underway, including a critical incident investigation and a policy, practice, and procedure investigation.

As is standard procedure, the Independent Police Conduct Authority has also been notified.

A scene examination was completed yesterday and the Serious Crash Unit and staff are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash.

Police are also appealing to any witnesses who may have seen the a grey Holden Commodore in the Panama Road, Great South Road and Vestey Drive areas between 1.30pm-2pm yesterday.

Anyone with information or footage is urged to contact Police to assist with the investigation.

Please update Police online or call 105 and use the reference number 250316/5377 or cite ‘Operation Kershaw ’.

- Detective Inspector Kevan Verry, Counties Manukau CIB

