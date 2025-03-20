REVEALED: Taxpayers Need To See The Backside Of ACC Subsidising Rear-End Mishaps

New figures obtained by the Taxpayers’ Union under the Official Information Act request lay bare an embarrassing trend—ACC claims for injuries involving objects stuck where the sun doesn’t shine are on the rise, with taxpayers left to pick up the tab.

In the 2023/24 financial year alone, ACC shelled out $125,348 for these mishaps—a sharp increase from the previous year’s $50,093. Worse still, claims have already hit $117,799 in 2024/25, putting Kiwis on track for yet another record-breaking year of reckless insertion incidents.

In the last full year, Auckland remained New Zealand’s capital of curiosity gone wrong, while Wellington, Southland, and Otago bring up the rear in joint second place.

Taxpayers’ Union Investigations Coordinator Rhys Hurley said:

“What Kiwis do in their own time is their business, but when things get stuck, why are taxpayers stuck with the bill?”

“With ACC levies soaring, it’s taxpayers getting hit in the back pocket—making them the real butt of this costly joke.”

“But unfortunately, this is just one example of wasteful ACC spending habits. With ACC under review for performance mismanagement and ballooning costs, New Zealanders deserve a full review of how ACC funds are spent—and where to draw the line on personal responsibility.”

NOTES:

The response to our OIA request can be found here.

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is an independent and membership-driven activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. Its mission, lower taxes, less waste, more accountability, is supported by 200,000 subscribed members and supporters.

© Scoop Media

