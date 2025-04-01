Water Security In The Pipeline For Dargaville

The announcement of a boost for water projects in Northland will provide a resilient water supply for Dargaville’s future generations.

The deal, announced by the Minister Regional Development Hon Shane Jones will see the Te Tai Tokerau Trust construct, operate and maintain a new 22km pipeline from its Te Waihekeora reservoir at Redhill to Dargaville. The pipeline is estimated to cost $17.5m.

Dargaville’s town water supply is reliant on the Kaihu river flow levels and is vulnerable to water restrictions and shortages during periods of prolonged drought. The township, along with Baylys Beach is currently under Level 4 restrictions.

The announcement also included news that Kaipara District Council and the Te Tai Tokerau Water Trust will combine the delivery of the new pipeline with an existing $7.8m Regional Infrastructure Fund flood resilience project, the Dargaville to Te Kōpuru stopbank upgrade.

The Dargaville and Te Kopuru areas are prone to flooding from the Northern Wairoa River and its tributaries when the river flows breach the existing stopbanks.

Council will partner with the Trust to enhance the stopbank from Dargaville to Te Kopuru by increasing the height and width of the existing stopbank.

Kaipara District Council Mayor Craig Jepson welcomed the dual announcement.

“We’re thrilled about the news, which opens up huge opportunity for our district. Staff and elected members have been working for some time now to relieve the pressure on the council water supply. Security of supply for the west side of the district has been an ongoing issue for successive councils and staff have investigated various improvement options over the years. All would come at significant cost.

We are grateful to the Te Tai Tokerau Water Trust for building the multi-million dollar pipeline from their dam into Dargaville, presenting an opportunity for Council to access a more consistent and reliable water supply in the future.

Increasing the resilience of the supply will also unleash significant benefits, including local jobs as part of the work. There is also huge potential for both the pipeline and enhanced stopbanks to lift the local economy particularly the irrigation of high value horticulture crops.

I want to acknowledge Minister Shane Jones who has been instrumental is driving this initiative. This will be a big boost for our district.”

