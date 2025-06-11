Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Wear Your Gear, Police Urge Motorcyclists

Wednesday, 11 June 2025, 5:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Inspector Nicky Cooney, Eastern Bay of Plenty Area Commander:

Bay of Plenty Police are urging motorcyclists to ensure they’re wearing appropriate safety gear before going for a ride, after recent crashes in the region.

We are seeing more instances where riders are not wearing the correct protective equipment, including a helmet.

No Police officer wants to knock on somebody’s door to tell them their loved one has been seriously injured or killed, so we’re asking riders to take all the necessary steps to ensure their safety.

Ensure your safety gear, including your helmet, is properly fitted. This could be the difference between walking away from an accident or not.

If you’re riding with friends, ensure everyone is riding safely and has all the correct equipment on before you go. Dangerous behaviour on the road that can be seen as 'fun' can have serious consequences.

More safe riding tips can be found here - Safe riding tips | NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.

© Scoop Media

