Fringe Festival will Beam - E-scooter partnership



Leading micromobility sharing service, Beam Mobility this morning announced it has signed a partnership with Adelaide Fringe as the exclusive e-scooter partner for the 2020 event.

The partnership involves the establishment of several priority Fringe parking zones outside key venues that will make it easy for Fringe festival-goers to travel between the best shows, pop-up bars and secret gigs across the city. Special rider incentives, giveaways and Beam Safety Academy demonstrations are also planned over the four-week period.

A marketing and promotions platform specially developed for the 2020 Fringe will help connect artists with over 50,000 Beam riders, providing a unique way for audiences to discover new and undiscovered talent. Beam is hopeful that it will secure one of the long-term e-scooter permits in the City of Adelaide and other Councils so this partnership can be delivered.

Adelaide Fringe Head of Marketing and Business Development Dean Worthington greeted the announcement with enthusiasm recognising the inherent value e-scooters will provide visitors and residents of Adelaide this festival season.

“We’re excited to partner with Beam for Fringe 2020 to make travel across the city more convenient for Fringe festival-goers. We hope this will allow audiences to see even more events across the CBD, enhancing their Fringe experience and driving audiences to venues across Adelaide,” he said.

The city has embraced e-scooters since the first successful trial as part of last year’s Fringe, where 500 e-scooters were released onto the streets of Adelaide.

Beam’s Community Manager Adam Rossetto said the company was pleased to make a significant investment in South Australia and the collaboration represents a new level of partnership innovation for Adelaide.

“We are thrilled to support this iconic South Australian event. We hope to offer an expanded fleet of e-scooters on the ground, priority parking bays at festival sites, artist-led street art tours and onsite experiential activations.

We’ll also have a sensational line up of surprise activities planned that will add excitement and colour to the festival experience that I’m sure punters will absolutely love.''

Since its success in being chosen to operate e-scooters in March of this year, Beam has made Adelaide its home as a valued member of the community with several partnerships and sponsorships of major events and local businesses, driving economic growth and stimulating employment. It has also created 25 full-time and part-time jobs contributing to the State Government’s economic priorities regarding job creation, technology and innovation.

Many thousands of Beam e-scooter trips are taken every week across Adelaide. The company has ambitious plans to expand outside of the CBD in the near future, with tender applications under council review for the Adelaide Coastal Parks region and other Councils such as Campbelltown having already agreed to launch trials with Beam pending State Government approval.

The 2020 Adelaide Fringe will run from 14 February to 15 March. For more information, visit adelaidefringe.com.au

About Beam

Founded with a passion for new mobility, Beam is changing the way cities flow and optimising the movement of people, goods and services for the betterment of cities and the way of life for everyone. Beam is focused on improving the accessibility of cities via better first-and-last mile connectivity and providing short-distance transport solutions, starting with an e-scooter sharing platform that is now serving riders in Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan and South Korea. Learn more at www.ridebeam.com



© Scoop Media

