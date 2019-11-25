Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Liquor Delivery To Your Home In Under 30 Minutes

Monday, 25 November 2019, 7:01 pm
Press Release: Give me Bread

A New Zealand First – Liquor Delivery To Your Home In Under 30 Minutes

University of Canterbury graduate Abhay Pratap and Chandni Jain are taking your favourite beverage to you with their new startup “Give me Bread”.

Chartered Accountant and University of Canterbury lecturer Oli Hille, who is mentoring the couple is excited about the business, and had this to say:

“I have been really impressed with the energy and dedication that Abhay and Chandni have brought to their startup. They have both left high paying banking jobs to get Masters degrees and then start up a very exciting food and liquor delivery service in Christchurch.

“Since they started the business in November 2017, sales and order numbers have grown every month. This is a very exciting and disruptive business model that uses fantastic technology to link customers to their favourite tipple, and delivers to customers’ homes within minutes.”

Give Me Bread started in Christchurch with restaurant food delivery, before Uber Eats entered the city. Now they have added a New Zealand first – alcohol delivered direct to your house within 30 minutes.

In our busy lives, some days you just want to stay home and enjoy a beautiful restaurant meal, and your favourite bottle of wine. Well now you can. The Give Me Bread app allows you to tap a photograph of what you want, and order in seconds. Your meal or alcohol is delivered, from the restaurant or the liquor store, straight to your door.
Give Me Bread Marketing Manager Abhay Pratap explains the customer experience:

“Our customers love how easy it is to order their favourite drink in seconds. We have repeat orders every week from busy professionals who want the simplicity of their favourite beverage arriving at the door – perfect for when visitors arrive unexpectedly.”

Operations Manager Chandni Jain continues “Many people are so busy that some days they just don’t want to spend half an hour making dinner, or another half an hour doing the dishes. That’s where we come in.”

Give Me Bread have dedicated drivers who deliver the liquor and meals all over the city.

“It really is Meals (and Drinks) on Wheels, 21st Century style” says mentor Oli Hille. “Anyone can now order from home using their phone or computer. It’s so easy, and great for having people around for dinner, but instead of hours of preparation and clean up – you order in. Try it once and you will be hooked!”

The Give me Bread App is available on Google Play and the Apple App store.

Orders can also be made from the website www.GiveMeBread.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Give me Bread on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Taskforce Report: Changes Recommended For Winter Grazing

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor confirmed today. More>>

ALSO:

Consumer NZ Testing: Nine Sunscreen Brands Fail Protection Tests

Nine different brands fell short in the latest round of testing by Consumer NZ, which covered 20 products. More>>

ALSO:

Media: NZME 'In Discussions' To Buy Stuff

NZME confirms that it is in discussions with Stuff’s owners Nine and has put a proposal to the Government regarding a possible transaction. However, NZME notes that these discussions are preliminary... More>>

Consultation: Plan Of Action To Protect Seabirds

The draft National Plan of Action plan outlines the Government’s commitment to reducing fishing-related captures of seabirds, with clear goals and objectives, supported by an implementation plan. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 