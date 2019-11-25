Liquor Delivery To Your Home In Under 30 Minutes

A New Zealand First – Liquor Delivery To Your Home In Under 30 Minutes

University of Canterbury graduate Abhay Pratap and Chandni Jain are taking your favourite beverage to you with their new startup “Give me Bread”.

Chartered Accountant and University of Canterbury lecturer Oli Hille, who is mentoring the couple is excited about the business, and had this to say:

“I have been really impressed with the energy and dedication that Abhay and Chandni have brought to their startup. They have both left high paying banking jobs to get Masters degrees and then start up a very exciting food and liquor delivery service in Christchurch.

“Since they started the business in November 2017, sales and order numbers have grown every month. This is a very exciting and disruptive business model that uses fantastic technology to link customers to their favourite tipple, and delivers to customers’ homes within minutes.”

Give Me Bread started in Christchurch with restaurant food delivery, before Uber Eats entered the city. Now they have added a New Zealand first – alcohol delivered direct to your house within 30 minutes.

In our busy lives, some days you just want to stay home and enjoy a beautiful restaurant meal, and your favourite bottle of wine. Well now you can. The Give Me Bread app allows you to tap a photograph of what you want, and order in seconds. Your meal or alcohol is delivered, from the restaurant or the liquor store, straight to your door.

Give Me Bread Marketing Manager Abhay Pratap explains the customer experience:

“Our customers love how easy it is to order their favourite drink in seconds. We have repeat orders every week from busy professionals who want the simplicity of their favourite beverage arriving at the door – perfect for when visitors arrive unexpectedly.”

Operations Manager Chandni Jain continues “Many people are so busy that some days they just don’t want to spend half an hour making dinner, or another half an hour doing the dishes. That’s where we come in.”

Give Me Bread have dedicated drivers who deliver the liquor and meals all over the city.

“It really is Meals (and Drinks) on Wheels, 21st Century style” says mentor Oli Hille. “Anyone can now order from home using their phone or computer. It’s so easy, and great for having people around for dinner, but instead of hours of preparation and clean up – you order in. Try it once and you will be hooked!”

The Give me Bread App is available on Google Play and the Apple App store.

Orders can also be made from the website www.GiveMeBread.co.nz



© Scoop Media

