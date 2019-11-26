Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

‘OS Gets Fit’ sees organisation cover 5213.28 kms in 2 weeks

Tuesday, 26 November 2019, 8:31 am
Press Release: Orangescape


Fitness activities are very essential for individuals to strike a balance in their frenetic yet sedentary life. But how many of us actually do something about it? OrangeScape, one of the leading SaaS product companies in Chennai took up the DATRI Light Up A Life Challenge as an organisation and launched ‘OS Gets Fit’ for employees.

During the two week OS Gets Fit Challenge, employees divided themselves into teams and walked or ran. They tracked their daily walk or run data and updated it in Strava, the fitness app. Around 150 employees took part in it and were on their feet, out and about. With the increasing competition between teams and individuals they were able to set and break their own records every week. At the end of two weeks, we covered 5213.28 kms as an organisation. The pinnacle of the event was the record set by one employee who walked a distance of 520.53 kms in the span of two weeks.

“We launched this challenge to make people enjoy fitness and understand the greater good in it for a healthy lifestyle. But we never in our wildest dreams did expect employees to take it so competitively and cover so much distance. We also were able to contribute funds towards a meaningful cause like Datri, which is a Blood Stem Cell Donors Registry. The initiative became such a huge hit that we plan to continue the fitness challenge with all 200 employees on board,” said Susan Leonard, Head of People Ops. at OrangeScape.

Edition #1 of OS Gets Fit challenge was concluded today with an award ceremony where members of the Rotary Club of Chennai Upscale felicitated the category winners - fittest male, fittest female, and the fittest team. At the very end of the challenge, most of the participants clocked maximum of 85 kms.

