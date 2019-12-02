Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Record breaking medical cannabis company planting first crop

Monday, 2 December 2019, 10:45 am
Press Release: Puro New Zealand


After so far raising $2.9 million, medical cannabis company Puro has smashed PledgeMe’s previous crowdfunding record and will start growing low THC hemp in Marlborough this week.

More than 700 pledgers have invested a total of $2million in Puro’s Equity crowdfunding campaign. While the Equity campaign is now fully subscribed, there is still one week to go in Puro’s Wholesale campaign, which has a minimum investment of $50,000 and has so far raised $900,000.

Puro managing director Tim Aldridge says the investments from everyday kiwis have been humbling and will allow them to start growing.

“With licences in place and funds secured we’re ready to grow - reaching this milestone is huge and were proud to be doing it in Marlborough.”

PledgeMe’s previous record of $2.06 million was raised by Behemoth Brewing, who also ran Equity and Wholesale campaigns.

Three hectares of low THC hemp will be planted this week at Puro’s Kekerengu site.

“We’re starting off with 3 hectares, and will look to expand to 25 hectares within the next two years. Kekerengu provides the perfect conditions, with a costal micro-climate that is ideal for hemp production,” Aldridge says.

The $2.9 million raised through PledgeMe will be used to build medical cannabis growing facilities and buy state-of-the-art processing equipment.

Aldridge is urging those interested in investing in the Wholesale offer to get in quick.

“With less than a week to go in our Wholesale campaign people thinking about investing need to act quickly - to ensure they get in at the ground floor of this rapidly expanding market,” says Aldridge.
Puro’s Wholesale campaign has so far raised $900,000. The crowdfunding campaign will close either on 6 December or earlier if it reaches its $2million maximum.

Check out Puro’s wholesale campaign: https://www.pledgeme.co.nz/profiles/149642

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Puro New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Aerospace: Christchurch Plan To Be NZ's Testbed

Christchurch aims to be at the centre of New Zealand’s burgeoning aerospace sector by 2025, according to the city’s aerospace strategic plan. More>>

ALSO:

EPA: Spill Sees Abatement Notice Served For Tamarind Taranaki

The notice was issued after a “sheen” on the sea surface was reported to regulators on Thursday 21 November, approximately 400 metres from the FPSO Umuroa. A survey commissioned by Tamarind has subsequently detected damage to the flowline connecting the Umuroa to the Tui 2H well. More>>

Taskforce Report: Changes Recommended For Winter Grazing

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor confirmed today. More>>

ALSO:

Consumer NZ Testing: Nine Sunscreen Brands Fail Protection Tests

Nine different brands fell short in the latest round of testing by Consumer NZ, which covered 20 products. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 