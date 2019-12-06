Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Sean Connolly leaves long-lasting legacy at SkyCity Auckland

Friday, 6 December 2019, 4:59 pm
Press Release: SKYCITY Auckland


Celebrity chef Sean Connolly is hanging up one of his many hats and calling last orders, as he departs from his role as Signature Chef at SkyCity Auckland’s The Grill and Gusto at the Grand. Sean’s last day at SkyCity will be 31 December 2019.

SkyCity would like to thank Sean for the many years he has dedicated to the Auckland precinct, where he played a considerable role in helping to establish the popular Federal Street dining precinct.

Michael Ahearne, Group Chief Operating Officer, says that himself and the wider SkyCity team have thoroughly enjoyed working with Sean, where his industry knowledge and culinary skills has created amazing experiences for customers and employees.

“The talents of Sean Connolly, combined with our great working relationship, has resulted in outstanding results and success at our outlets, helping put Federal Street on the map and creating to a lasting reputation for the precinct,” says Mr Ahearne.

Sean Connolly says that it has been a very tough decision, “when I joined SkyCity Auckland more than eight years ago, the Federal Street dining precinct was just an idea. Today it is widely recognised as a premier dining district and home to some of the best restaurants in Auckland,” says Mr Connolly.

“I’ve had a thrilling journey with the group and I’m proud that my time with The Grill and Gusto have contributed to the legacy of Federal Street. I leave with great memories and I will miss the unbelievably talented team of staff that I have been so lucky to work with.

“I want to thank SkyCity COO Michael Ahearne, Exec GM, Hospitality Callum Mallett and the SkyCity Board for their vision in creating a home to some of the best bars and restaurants in Auckland. They have truly redefined the inner city and created a culinary heart for Auckland,” says Mr Connolly.

“Sean leaves SkyCity with our best wishes for the future, but this isn’t goodbye, as we look forward to continuing to work with him via Sean’s Kitchen, which is located at SkyCity Adelaide,” says Mr Ahearne.

Operations at SkyCity’s The Grill and Gusto at the Grand will remain the same, where the array of food and drinks that customers love will continue to be served. Ryan Allen will continue to lead the team as the Head Chef at The Grill, alongside, Vaughan Kay, Head Chef at Gusto at the Grand.

SkyCity is excited to launch its summer menus, alongside a delicious oyster and champagne offering over the coming months.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from SKYCITY Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Fuels Rushing In: Govt "Ready To Act" On Petrol Market Report

The Government will now take the Commerce Commission’s recommendations to Cabinet...
• A more transparent wholesale pricing regime • Greater contractual freedoms and fairer terms • Introducing an enforceable industry code of conduct • Improve transparency of premium grade fuel pricing... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank Capital Review Decision: Increased Bank Capital Requirements

Governor Adrian Orr said the decisions to increase capital requirements are about making the banking system safer for all New Zealanders, and will ensure bank owners have a meaningful stake in their businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Aerospace: Christchurch Plan To Be NZ's Testbed

Christchurch aims to be at the centre of New Zealand’s burgeoning aerospace sector by 2025, according to the city’s aerospace strategic plan. More>>

ALSO:

EPA: Spill Sees Abatement Notice Served For Tamarind Taranaki

The notice was issued after a “sheen” on the sea surface was reported to regulators on Thursday 21 November, approximately 400 metres from the FPSO Umuroa. A survey commissioned by Tamarind has subsequently detected damage to the flowline connecting the Umuroa to the Tui 2H well. More>>

Taskforce Report: Changes Recommended For Winter Grazing

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor confirmed today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 