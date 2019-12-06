Sean Connolly leaves long-lasting legacy at SkyCity Auckland



Celebrity chef Sean Connolly is hanging up one of his many hats and calling last orders, as he departs from his role as Signature Chef at SkyCity Auckland’s The Grill and Gusto at the Grand. Sean’s last day at SkyCity will be 31 December 2019.

SkyCity would like to thank Sean for the many years he has dedicated to the Auckland precinct, where he played a considerable role in helping to establish the popular Federal Street dining precinct.

Michael Ahearne, Group Chief Operating Officer, says that himself and the wider SkyCity team have thoroughly enjoyed working with Sean, where his industry knowledge and culinary skills has created amazing experiences for customers and employees.

“The talents of Sean Connolly, combined with our great working relationship, has resulted in outstanding results and success at our outlets, helping put Federal Street on the map and creating to a lasting reputation for the precinct,” says Mr Ahearne.

Sean Connolly says that it has been a very tough decision, “when I joined SkyCity Auckland more than eight years ago, the Federal Street dining precinct was just an idea. Today it is widely recognised as a premier dining district and home to some of the best restaurants in Auckland,” says Mr Connolly.

“I’ve had a thrilling journey with the group and I’m proud that my time with The Grill and Gusto have contributed to the legacy of Federal Street. I leave with great memories and I will miss the unbelievably talented team of staff that I have been so lucky to work with.

“I want to thank SkyCity COO Michael Ahearne, Exec GM, Hospitality Callum Mallett and the SkyCity Board for their vision in creating a home to some of the best bars and restaurants in Auckland. They have truly redefined the inner city and created a culinary heart for Auckland,” says Mr Connolly.

“Sean leaves SkyCity with our best wishes for the future, but this isn’t goodbye, as we look forward to continuing to work with him via Sean’s Kitchen, which is located at SkyCity Adelaide,” says Mr Ahearne.

Operations at SkyCity’s The Grill and Gusto at the Grand will remain the same, where the array of food and drinks that customers love will continue to be served. Ryan Allen will continue to lead the team as the Head Chef at The Grill, alongside, Vaughan Kay, Head Chef at Gusto at the Grand.

SkyCity is excited to launch its summer menus, alongside a delicious oyster and champagne offering over the coming months.

© Scoop Media

