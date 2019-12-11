Waitomo heads to Rotorua…again

Hamilton-based fuel supplier Waitomo is opening their second Fuel Stop in Rotorua today – it’s eighth for the year, with one more to follow before Christmas.

Located at 63-69 Fairy Springs Road, the unmanned 24-hour Fairy Springs Fuel Stop will offer retail and commercial customers Unleaded 91, Premium 95 and Diesel. GoClear, a diesel exhaust fluid, is also available to diesel vehicle users.

In celebration, for the next 48 hours, Waitomo has pushed prices down on all fuel grades at the Fairy Springs Fuel Stop – with Unleaded 91 at $1.959 a litre, Premium 95 $2.109 a litre and Diesel $1.259 a litre.

Waitomo Group Managing Director Jimmy Ormsby says Waitomo is stoked to be building on its fast-growing national network and extending the company’s presence in Rotorua.

“With our Fenton Park Fuel Stop already operating on the eastern side of Rotorua, our new Fairy Springs Fuel Stop will allow us to offer our everyday low Waitomo price to communities on both sides of Rotorua. And early in the New Year, we’ll also be opening our first Waitomo Wash and Glow touch-free carwash on site.”

“2019 has seen us really ramp up our plans to expand and disrupt the New Zealand fuel market, and deliver more Kiwis a fairer price for fuel. By Christmas, we’ll have opened nine new sites this year alone, including our first South Island site in Christchurch.

“Next year is shaping up to be just as big - with plenty of planned new sites already in the pipeline for 2020.”

“Like the little engine that could, nothing’s getting in our way!”

Customers will also be able to fuel themselves up on opening day with free coffee and giveaways on site.

As with all new Waitomo Fuel Stops, vapour recover technology has been installed on the pumps on site, a state-of the art system that sucks petrol vapour back into the pump.

Waitomo’s first South Island site, in central Christchurch, will open next week. Waitomo is also actively looking for new sites in other regions as part of their network expansion plans.

Established in Te Kuiti more than 70 years ago by Desmond Ormsby, Waitomo Group now has 65 sites stretching from Paihia in the north and as far south as Wellington.





