Go with Tourism makes debut in Northland

December 12, 2019

Go with Tourism, a new platform that matches jobseekers with tourism employers, launched in Northland today.

The game-changing initiative was launched in Auckland in April this year, spearheaded by Auckland Tourism, Events & Economic Development (ATEED). In the short time it has been operating, it has found great success.

In August, the Government awarded $5.2 million from the new International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy to roll out Go with Tourism nationwide, and include a programme of supporting initiatives which were identified in Tourism Industry Aotearoa’s 2019 Careers in Tourism business case. ATEED has partnered with Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust to expand the initiative over the next three years.

The Queenstown Lakes District was the first destination outside of Auckland to implement Go with Tourism.

Tania Burt, General Manager Destination at Northland Inc, the regional economic development agency, said: “Northland is an important destination for New Zealand tourism, and the industry is already one of our region’s largest. Tourism will continue to thrive and grow in our region as long as people keep coming to New Zealand.

“Go with Tourism will be a great initiative within our communities. It will ensure that we fill roles in a growing industry, and that we attract the right talent.”

ATEED General Manager Destination, Steve Armitage, said: “I’m pleased to see Go with Tourism tick off another significant milestone on its path to becoming a nationwide programme.

“ATEED and Northland Inc recently signed a memorandum of understanding to form a partnership that will enhance both our regions, so I’m excited to see that our new partners will also get to benefit from this great initiative. Go with Tourism is helping us deliver our objectives from our Destination AKL 2025 strategy, and I am certain that it will achieve the same success in Northland.”

TIA Advocacy Manager, Steve Hanrahan, on behalf of the Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust, said: “We are looking forward to rolling out Go with Tourism across the country through 2020. It’s exciting to have the opportunity to attract more young workers into our vibrant industry.”

Close to 30 tourism employers are already signed up with Go with Tourism for the Northland region, ready to match with local talent. An Upper North Island Regional Co-ordinator will be appointed in the new year to support the programme in Northland.

Employers and jobseekers can find out more about the online platform at gowithtourism.co.nz



Notes to editor:

• 100+ confirmed people have gained employment through Go with Tourism to date.

• Close to 350 different businesses have committed and partnered with Go with Tourism across Auckland, Queenstown and Northland.

• More than 1000 candidates have signed up ready to take up roles and close to 100,000 people have visited the Go with Tourism website.

• How will Go with Tourism be rolled out nationwide?

The Go with Tourism programme commenced its national roll-out plan with Queenstown and Wanaka in mid-October this year. Following today’s launch in Northland, the first roll out for 2020 will be Canterbury in February followed by an introduction in a new region every month thereafter. Go with Tourism will be throughout New Zealand by March 2021.

In 2020, a series of new initiatives will also be rolled out to assist with attracting/promoting talent to the tourism industry. These include: a school ambassador programme, open days/industry famils, GwT expos in partnership with NZ Careers Expo, and networking/mentoring sessions.

