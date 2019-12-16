Spark teams up with Google

Spark teams up with Google to support Android zero-touch enrolment in NZ

Spark helps NZ businesses show their workforce the future of the workplace with Google’s fast, simple, and secure deployment method

Auckland, 16 December, 2019: Today Spark became one of the first New Zealand carriers to offer customers Android zero-touch enrolment, reinforcing its commitment to enabling businesses and government agencies to embrace the future workplace by giving their staff the tools to work anywhere, any time, on any device.

This seamless and secure deployment solution enables companies to pre-configure settings, management, and applications for their staff so that mobile and tablet devices are up and running the minute they’re taken out of the box.

Spark Managed Services Lead, Michael Stribling says it makes large-scale rollouts of Android devices faster, simpler and more secure for businesses, staff and IT teams.

“With Android zero-touch enrolment, we’re enabling businesses and their staff to be productive from the get-go. By using an automated enrolment method, Android devices can be used at scale with enforced security.

“It means that inhouse IT specialists can save potentially hundreds, if not thousands of hours that would otherwise be spent setting up each individual device before staff members can begin working,” says Mr Stribling.

Key benefits of zero-touch enrolment are:

• Quickly deploy a fleet of Android devices at scale with enforced management and security

• Create device configurations in the cloud and have them automatically pushed to devices during setup

• Directly assign devices to your organisation for management.

Android zero-touch enrolment is one of a number of new products, services and solutions delivered by Spark’s Business and Government team – one of the largest New Zealand-owned technology services business, with over 1,500 certified experts in network, security, cloud, collaboration, mobility, software, data and analytics, and design.

