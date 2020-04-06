Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Free Financial Advice For Retirees Via Webinar From Martin Hawes

Monday, 6 April 2020, 4:12 pm
Press Release: Martin Hawes

With interest rates at an all time low and investment markets on a rollercoaster ride, retirees are caught betwixt and between, according to financial adviser Martin Hawes.

“Retirees rely on their savings and investments to bridge the gap between their expenses and New Zealand Superannuation. But the current volatility in the international and local financial markets is causing many to worry about their finances,” he says.

Martin Hawes is offering two free webinars this week specifically for retirees and will be offering advice and tips to keep retirees on the right track during this difficult period.

The webinars are not sponsored and have no commercial intent. “I have put them together at my own cost simply because I think there is great need at the moment,” he says.

This week’s webinars will be on Tuesday 7 April and Thursday 9 April at 4pm.

People wishing to join the webinar will need to register at:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/recording/6797149403082151436

Martin Hawes is an Authorised Financial Adviser and has written 22 books on personal finance, retirement saving and trusts. He lives in Christchurch.

