Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Oil: OPEC+ Alliance Stuck An Accord, Is This The End Of Tumultuous Period?

Tuesday, 14 April 2020, 7:02 am
Press Release: Naeem Aslam

A historic deal has been agreed to curtail oil supply among the oil-producing nations. This deal has put an end to the devastating oil war that brought the price of oil to its knees and many oil-producers to the brink of bankruptcy.

A Deal Is Forged

OPEC+ alliance finally agreed to cut oil production by 9.7 million barrels a day—a little shy of the 10 million barrels a day that was initially touted, after a week-long marathon of video conferences. The deal was almost dead in the water because the discussions had fallen apart last week, but Donald Trump intervened and helped to forge a deal. The president tweeted that hundreds of thousands of jobs will be saved in the U.S. The Saudi oil minister said that he is more than happy with the deal and he is glad of the fact that OPEC+ is up and live.

A Stormy Period

Oil prices are up today--after falling to a two-decade low—on the back of this agreement. Both crude and Brent prices spiked nearly 8 percent at the open but remained shy of their Thursday levels. Basically, after the first few seconds, oil prices retraced and gave up most of its bulk gain. Remember, crude prices soared above the $28 mark before giving up all the gains and dropped below the $23 mark briefly on Thursday last week. At the time of writing this report, crude and Brent prices were up by over three percent.

In my previous discussion, it was mentioned that the best-case scenario for crude oil prices is to reach the $30 mark. A cut above 15 million barrels a day could push the prices near $35. However, the fact is that crude oil prices have struggled to reach $28, as the high of the day for crude is 24.74. The reason that we have not seen a massive spike in oil prices is that the actual oil production cut is not even 10 million barrels a day, meaning the demand shock still outweighs the supply.

Has The Accord Capped The Tumultuous Month of Trading?

There is no doubt that the contribution in terms of oil production from countries like Canada, Brazil and the U.S. is a positive sign, but most of that cut is on paper, and pretty much driven by oil prices, meaning they are not organic cuts where taps are squeezed deliberately.

Oil demand has been brutally damaged since the outbreak of Coronavirus and this was the minimum cut that the industry was expecting. The oil demand is paralysed for now and it will take some time for recovery.

Given the fact that the oil prices still remain very close to a two decade low, and the prospect of global lockdown—something that has choked demand—is likely to end soon, the oil prices are expected to continue their journey to the upside.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Naeem Aslam on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 