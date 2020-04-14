Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Top Performing KiwiSaver Funds Revealed Post COVID-19 Crash

Tuesday, 14 April 2020, 11:05 am
Press Release: Money Hub

Morningstar data, accessed online, reveals a spread in results among growth funds

Data from Morningstar, the fund investment research firm, reveals that the JUNO Growth Fund was the top-performing KiwiSaver growth fund for the 12 months to 31 March 2020.

MoneyHub Researcher Christopher Walsh said:

“The ANZ/OneAnswer fund, the top-performing fund for the period, is an 'aggressive' fund. Based on this, we believe the JUNO Growth fund is the best-performing growth fund for the year-to-date.”

“However, we remind KiwiSaver members that retirement saving is a long-term commitment and short-term results are no indication of future performance”.

“With the NZX 50 relatively flat between 1 April 2019 and 31 March 2020, index funds have protected capital while some actively managed funds have reported below-market results”.

“Some active management, particularly in times of uncertainty, indicates it can outperform passive funds, at least in the short-term”.

“COVID-19 is going to lead to further market movements as unemployment data and business confidence metrics come to light. KiwiSaver balances are going to be affected accordingly”.

"People may have seen their balances fall over the last few weeks, but deciding to switch is a decision that shouldn't be rushed".

More: JUNO KiwiSaver Review

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Money Hub on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 