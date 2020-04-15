Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Professionals step up to help New Zealand businesses

Wednesday, 15 April 2020, 5:02 pm
Press Release: Business Survival Support Volunteers

The Business Survival Support Volunteers organisation (BSSV) launched today with the simple message that its members are here to help medium-sized New Zealand businesses struggling with the impact of COVID–19.

Debra Chantry, founder of BSSV, says the aim of the volunteer group is simple. “We are a diverse group of experienced professional executives with a wide range of skills, stepping up to volunteer free support and assistance to medium sized businesses in New Zealand.”

“COVID–19 is having a devastating effect on businesses of all sizes. Most big businesses usually have the resources and skills to weather sudden economic impacts. Many medium-sized businesses don’t have the same access to the expertise that they need right now, if they are to survive with the least amount of long term damage,” says Chantry.

BSSV, says Chantry, is a work in progress with the website now live (BSSV.org) where business owners can request assistance or professional executives can sign up as volunteers.

“There are plenty of sites offering free webinars and resources, but this is about human connection and having your own unique questions answered by professionals who have experienced similar challenges,” says Chantry.

So far BSSV has attracted more than 50 professionals who are volunteering their time and expertise to business owners who want help. Volunteers range from Vend co-founder Mel Rowsell to Director of Rebuild Christchurch Deon Swiggs to Brave New Coin GM Adam Dodds.

Chantry says all volunteers are vetted before being listed on the site and must have experience working with larger businesses through adverse times, as well as sharing the same BSSV values, ‘Help first’ being the main one.

“Whether its strategy, culture, communication, marketing or technology, we have a range of experienced professionals happy to help. For those that want a helping hand, they can immediately check LinkedIn profiles to see if a volunteer is a good match and then book an initial online meeting with them. There’s no obligation and no cost at any stage.”

“Business owners are facing some hard decisions right now. They might just need a fresh set of eyes to double-check options or a sounding board to bounce ideas off. For those that need more help, we can put together a virtual team to act as an advisory group to assist them. No one should have to do this alone,” says Chantry.

