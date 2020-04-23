Trintech, The Hackett Group Announce Strategic Partnership To Help Organisations Transform The Close

Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the office of finance, and The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT), an intellectual property-based strategic consultancy and leading enterprise benchmarking and best practices digital transformation firm to global companies, today jointly announced a strategic alliance to deliver finance solutions that empower organisations to deliver real-time financial intelligence to executives and add strategic value to the enterprise.

"The demand for Record to Report technology solutions continues to grow as finance organisations around the world seek to increase not only the efficiency, but also the effectiveness of their financial close," said David Dungan, Vice Chairman and COO of The Hackett Group. "We believe this strategic partnership with Trintech will offer customers a comprehensive solution that will drive true financial transformation."

With this strategic alliance, Trintech and The Hackett Group will provide CFO and CIO organisations with effective finance processes and technology solutions that optimise efficiencies, visibility, governance and controls across the entire Record to Report process. By improving and automating these operations, Trintech and The Hackett Group will help the office of the CFO reduce costs and risk and allow them to free up valuable resources to refocus their time and effort on other initiatives critical to the business.

"We are confident that organisations committed to digitally enabling and transforming their financial processes will benefit immensely from the combination of Trintech's System of Accounting Intelligence(TM) and The Hackett Group's expertise in helping businesses simplify, standardise, and automate their processes," said Russ Hubbard, Chief Revenue Officer at Trintech. "Together, we aim to help finance organisations become simpler, agile and more efficient."

With this partnership, Trintech's customers will be able to extend and augment the benefits they have experienced from utilising Trintech's leading Record to Report solution by engaging The Hackett Group's empirical benchmarks, intellectual property, and focused consulting capabilities that detail how companies can improve efficiency and effectiveness and quantify world-class and peer performance. The Hackett Group's research also spotlights strategic thinking in financial transformation strategy, best practices and emerging areas - including the increasing use of digital transformation such as robotic process automation and artificial intelligence.

© Scoop Media

