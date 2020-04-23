Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ASP Ships Group Has Acquired A 50% Shareholding In Local Shipping Company

Thursday, 23 April 2020, 3:56 pm
Press Release: ASP Ships Group

ASP Ships Group (ASP) has taken up a 50% shareholding in New Zealand based Coastal Bulk Shipping Ltd (CBS). CBS owns and operates the MV ANATOKI, an 820 DWT General / Bulk Cargo vessel that has successfully operated around the New Zealand coast since 2008.

Doug Smith, CBS General Manager, welcomed ASP to the company and said that “ASP will greatly assist the company to further explore and develop a number of opportunities the company has identified over recent times. With ASP as a major shareholder CBS will have important and key access to a strong network of marine logistics, ship management and technical support services through ASP’s network of offices in New Zealand, Australia and worldwide.”

ASP Ships Group CEO David Borcoski said that “the acquisition of 50% of CBS is a strategic one with ASP and CBS combining their core strengths and focused on developing the

NZ coastal bulk shipping trades. Coastal shipping is an environmentally friendly transport mode on a tonne/kilometre basis and we will work closely with current and future customers to provide both a resilient and an environmental friendly footprint to their bulk shipping task.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ASP Ships Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 