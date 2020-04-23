ASP Ships Group Has Acquired A 50% Shareholding In Local Shipping Company

ASP Ships Group (ASP) has taken up a 50% shareholding in New Zealand based Coastal Bulk Shipping Ltd (CBS). CBS owns and operates the MV ANATOKI, an 820 DWT General / Bulk Cargo vessel that has successfully operated around the New Zealand coast since 2008.

Doug Smith, CBS General Manager, welcomed ASP to the company and said that “ASP will greatly assist the company to further explore and develop a number of opportunities the company has identified over recent times. With ASP as a major shareholder CBS will have important and key access to a strong network of marine logistics, ship management and technical support services through ASP’s network of offices in New Zealand, Australia and worldwide.”

ASP Ships Group CEO David Borcoski said that “the acquisition of 50% of CBS is a strategic one with ASP and CBS combining their core strengths and focused on developing the

NZ coastal bulk shipping trades. Coastal shipping is an environmentally friendly transport mode on a tonne/kilometre basis and we will work closely with current and future customers to provide both a resilient and an environmental friendly footprint to their bulk shipping task.”

